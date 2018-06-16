 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

judge tells jury 'Put aside' rebuff of prosecutors

Associated Press
Topics
World

The federal judge overseeing the financial trial of Paul Manafort said Thursday he was likely in error when he angrily confronted prosecutors during expert witness testimony, telling jurors in the former Trump campaign chairman's case to "put aside" his criticism.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III has subjected special counsel Robert Mueller's team to repeated tongue-lashings over the pace of their questioning, the massive trove of their evidence and even their facial expressions. But Ellis told jurors he went overboard when he erupted on prosecutors Wednesday for allowing an expert witness to remain in the courtroom during the trial.

"Put aside my criticism," Ellis said, adding: "This robe doesn't make me anything other than human."

The judge's comments came in response to a written filing by prosecutors on the eighth day of Manafort's trial on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud. In the filing, they argued that Ellis should instruct the jury that he made an error in admonishing them during the testimony of IRS agent Michael Welch.

Ellis had heatedly confronted prosecutor Uzo Asonye, saying he hadn't authorized Welch to watch the entirety of the trial. Witnesses are usually excluded from watching unless allowed by the judge.

But in their filing, prosecutors attached a transcript showing that in fact Ellis had approved the request a week before. They said his outburst prejudiced the jury by suggesting they had acted improperly and could undermine Welch's testimony.

Welch told jurors Wednesday that Manafort didn't report at least $16 million on his tax returns between 2010 and 2014. He also said Manafort should have reported multiple foreign bank accounts to the IRS in those years.

Prosecutors had asked Ellis to instruct the jury that they hadn't done anything improper in an attempt to repair any unfair prejudice.

Ellis has repeatedly tussled with prosecutors, interrupting them and pressuring them to hurry through their case.

He poked fun at himself Wednesday as he haggled with attorneys over the number and type of charts prosecutors could present during the testimony of the accountant.

"Judges should be patient. They made a mistake when they confirmed me. I'm not very patient, so don't try my patience," Ellis said.

The dispute with Ellis follows a dramatic three days in which Manafort's protégé, Rick Gates, implicated his former boss in a yearslong financial scheme while also enduring stinging attacks on his character and credibility.

Gates has been the government's star witness in Manafort's financial fraud trial, testifying how, at the behest of his longtime boss, he helped conceal millions of dollars in foreign income and submitted fake mortgage and tax documents.

Defense lawyers saw an opening to undermine his testimony by painting him as a liar and a philanderer, getting him to acknowledge an extramarital affair and reminding jurors how he had lied to Mueller's team while working out a plea deal for himself.

The testimony, stretching across three days, created an extraordinary courtroom showdown between the two former Trump campaign aides who were indicted together by Mueller but who have since opted for radically different strategies: Manafort is the lone American charged by Mueller to opt for trial, whereas Gates pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate by testifying against his former boss.

Neither man was charged in connection with their Trump campaign work, but the trial has nonetheless been closely watched by a president who insists Manafort was treated shabbily and who continues to fume publicly about Mueller's investigation into potential ties between his associates and the Kremlin.

While Gates' offered a firsthand account of a co-conspirator, prosecutors have largely sought to make their case through documentary evidence to demonstrate Manafort controlled offshore bank accounts containing millions of dollars. None of those accounts was reported to the IRS as required by U.S. law.

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Paul Manafort. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

New Zealand woman dies after jumping from bridge in Canada
2

Orca still carrying her dead calf after 16 days leaves researcher sobbing, shocked and heartbroken
3

Watch: Protesters shout down Don Brash as he tries to speak at Auckland University free speech debate - 'Don Brash represents hate'
4

Watch: Michigan parents in disbelief as they're charged with murder of 10-month-old daughter
5

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:32
Forty Kiwi firefighters will be fighting the state’s largest blaze, the colossal Mendocino complex.

Kiwis and prisoners among 14,000 fighting California wildfires
00:26
Israel's military says 36 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel and the Iron Dome defence system intercepted several of them.

Video said to show Israeli missile defence system intercepting rocket fired from Gaza
00:34

Police chief's son held over vicious attack on Sikh man in California caught on camera
00:57
Seth Welch and Tatiana Fusari were charged over the death of their daughter, Mary who allegedly died from neglect.

Watch: Michigan parents in disbelief as they're charged with murder of 10-month-old daughter

Israel launches scores of airstrikes as Gaza fire persists

Associated Press
Topics
World

Israeli warplanes struck dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip and three people were reported killed there, while Palestinian militants from the territory fired scores of rockets into Israel in a fierce burst of violence overnight and into Thursday morning.

The flare-up comes as Egypt is trying to broker a long-term cease-fire between the two sides. At least three Palestinians died — a pregnant woman, her 1-year-old daughter and a Hamas militant, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

On the Israeli side, at least seven people were wounded.

Israeli and Hamas officials both threatened a further intensification of hostilities. The U.N.'s Mideast envoy appealed for calm.

It was not clear if the escalation, the latest in a series of intense exchanges of fire in recent months, would derail the indirect negotiations between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militant rulers.

Air raid sirens signaling incoming rocket fire wailed across southern Israel throughout Thursday, with warnings going off in the southern city of Beersheba for the first time since the 2014 war.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007. Despite the animosity, the bitter enemies appear to be working through Egyptian mediators to avoid another war.

Hamas is demanding the lifting of an Israeli-Egyptian border blockade that has devastated Gaza's economy, while Israel wants an end to rocket fire, as well as recent border protests and launches of incendiary balloons, and the return of the remains of two dead soldiers and two live Israelis believed to be held by Hamas.

But the continued outbursts of fire have jeopardized those cease-fire efforts. On Tuesday, the Israeli military struck a Hamas military post in Gaza after it said militants fired on Israeli troops on the border. Hamas said two of its fighters were killed after taking part in a gunfire parade inside a militant camp.

The incident occurred while a group of senior Hamas leaders from abroad were visiting Gaza to discuss the ceases-fire efforts with local leaders.

A top Hamas official told The Associated Press that the group waited for the delegation to leave Gaza before responding with rocket fire late Wednesday.

The Israeli military said over 180 rockets and mortars were fired at Israel, and Israel carried out over 150 airstrikes targeting Hamas militant positions.

Gaza's Health Ministry identified those killed in the airstrikes from Wednesday to Thursday as Hamas fighter Ali Ghandour, 23-year-old Enas Khamash and her daughter Bayan. The ministry said the militant and the civilians were killed in separate incidents.

Kamal Khamash, brother-in-law of the killed woman, said the family was asleep when the projectile hit the house.

The mother and daughter died immediately and the father is in critical condition, Kamal said.

"This is a blatant crime and Israel is responsible for it," he said.

Israeli army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus insisted Israel only targeted Hamas military targets in Gaza.

In southern Israel, two Thai laborers were among the seven wounded by rocket fire, and rockets damaged buildings in the cities of Sderot and Ashkelon. The military said it intercepted some 25 rockets, while most of the others landed in open areas. Israel said it launched airstrikes targeting rocket launchers, weapons stockpiles, tunnels and other Hamas infrastructure.

Israeli Cabinet minister for construction and housing, Yoav Gallant, said that "whatever is needed to be done to defend our civilians and soldiers, will be done, no matter what would be the price in Gaza."

Conricus wouldn't comment on Israeli media reports of troops preparing for a possible ground operation, but said Israel "had ground troops that are ready to deploy. We are reinforcing the southern command and Gaza division."

Nickolay Mladenov, the U.N. special envoy who is involved in Egyptian efforts to broker a truce, said in a statement on Thursday that he's "deeply alarmed" by "multiple rockets fired toward communities in southern Israel" the day before.

Mladenov warned that "if the current escalation however is not contained immediately, the situation can rapidly deteriorate with devastating consequences for all people."

On Wednesday, the Israeli military shelled the Palestinian territory after civilians working on the Gaza border fence came under fire. Hamas militants responded with a cross-border fusillade that sent Israelis scrambling for air raid shelters.

The Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was discussing classified negotiations, said that cease-fire talks were in their final stage but that disagreements remained. He said Hamas is demanding the complete lifting of the Israeli-Egyptian blockade, while Israel has offered only to ease the restrictions.

Tension along the Israel-Gaza border has escalated since late March, when Hamas launched what would become regular mass protests along Israel's perimeter fence with Gaza. The protests have been aimed in part at trying to break the blockade.

Over the past four months, 163 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, including at least 120 protesters, according to the Gaza Health Ministry and a local rights group. An Israeli soldier was killed by a Gaza sniper during this period.

A magnitude 7.0 quake struck at a depth of 33km about 154km south-southwest of Puerto Triunfo in El Salvador.
A magnitude 7.0 quake struck at a depth of 33km about 154km south-southwest of Puerto Triunfo in El Salvador. Source: USGS

Israel says it has been defending its sovereign border against infiltration attempts by Hamas. But it has come under heavy international criticism for its frequent use of force against unarmed protesters.

Smoke from an Israeli strike rises over the Gaza Strip. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:49
For some survivors, being able to speak publicly about their abuse is a very important part of their healing process.

'They have already paid enough' - calls for no fees for sexual abuse survivors who want their automatic name suppression lifted

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya calls himself 'the black Kiwi, the real All Black' - wants title fight with Aussie Robert Whittaker

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Government sets goal to have a million Kiwis speaking basic Te Reo Māori by 2040

Man who complained to Massey University about Don Brash speaking says he's now been 'threatened'

Aussie man arrested in Bali for allegedly possessing cocaine

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Crime and Justice

An Australian man faces up to 20 years in prison in Indonesia after being arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine on the resort island of Bali.

The chief of Denpasar district police, Hadi Purnomo, said today the 43-year-old man, whom he identified only as Brandon, was arrested with his Indonesian girlfriend at a rented room last Saturday in the tourist hotspot of Kuta.

He said police found 11.6 grams of cocaine packed into 13 plastic bags.

Purnomo told reporters that the man, identified by Indonesian news site Kumparan as Brandon Johnson, had been living in Bali for four years and was a designer or architect.

He faces between five and 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers can be executed by firing squad.

People relax at a Bali beach. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Asia
Crime and Justice