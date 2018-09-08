TODAY |

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail following suicide attempt

Source:  Associated Press

A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning be released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

Chelsea Manning. Source: 1 NEWS

US District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of the former Army intelligence analyst today after prosecutors reported that the grand jury that subpoenaed her has disbanded.

The judge left in place more than NZ$408,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to testify to the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks.

A hearing had been scheduled for Saturday. Manning had argued that she had shown she proved she could not be coerced into testifying and therefore should be released.

Source: 1 NEWS

 Her lawyers yesterday said she attempted suicide while at the Alexandria jail.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:08
Christchurch school sent into lockdown after car drives through its grounds while fleeing police
2
Canadian Prime Minister's wife tests positive for coronavirus
3
Tougher border measures to come for New Zealand as coronavirus spreads worldwide, Jacinda Ardern says
4
Kiwi horse trainer becoming global star after stellar winning season
5
Auckland's Pasifika Festival cancelled due to coronavirus fears, impact on communities involved
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:28

Anxiety, fear still looms even though vast majority of coronavirus patients recover

Planned mission to Mars delayed due to coronavirus travel restrictions
00:18

Thunderstorms bring widespread flooding to Egypt, killing five people
00:18

Watch: Prince Charles cracks himself up after pulling out of red-carpet handshake