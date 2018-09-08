Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail following suicide attempt

A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning be released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

Chelsea Manning. Source: 1 NEWS

US District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of the former Army intelligence analyst today after prosecutors reported that the grand jury that subpoenaed her has disbanded.

The judge left in place more than NZ$408,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to testify to the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks.

A hearing had been scheduled for Saturday. Manning had argued that she had shown she proved she could not be coerced into testifying and therefore should be released.

Source: 1 NEWS