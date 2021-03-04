Judge orders British tabloid to publish front page statement about Meghan's legal win

A British tabloid must publish a front page statement about Meghan Markle’s victory in her copyright claim against the newspaper over its publication of a letter to her estranged father.

In a High Court judgement handed down today, Lord Justice Warby said the statement and article to appear in the Mail on Sunday newspaper should also appear for a week on MailOnline.

Excerpts of the Duchess of Sussex's letter was publicised in a series of articles in February 2019.

The judgement comes as American broadcaster CBS released another clip from Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It reveals Oprah initially bid for an interview with the Duchess of Sussex in 2018 but Meghan declined because at the time, the palace’s communications team wanted to be present.

"We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to then," Meghan said.

"That wasn’t my choice to make."

The Duchess, 39, said it was "really liberating" to now feel "able to speak for yourself".

The clip comes just days after Buckingham Palace said it was investigating claims Meghan bullied royal staff, allegations she denies.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip has returned to the private hospital which he was first admitted almost three weeks ago following his "successful" heart procedure.

"Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning," Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.