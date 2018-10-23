Judge blocks Trump's roll back of transgender health care protections

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people.

A rainbow flag. Source: Associated Press

Finalised days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals on the job, the regulation from the federal Department of Health and Human Services was to have taken effect today.

President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the White House. Source: 1 NEWS

Today's preliminary injunction from US District Court Judge Frederic Block in Brooklyn bars the administration from enforcing the regulation until the case can be heard in court and decided.

Judge Block indicated he thought the Trump administration's so-called transgender rule is invalid in light of the Supreme Court ruling in June on a case involving similar issues in the context of job discrimination.

Donald Trump mocks NZ's Covid-19 response after new outbreak - 'It's terrible, we don't want that'

“When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision’s impact,” Judge Block wrote in his order, suggesting the agency may want to reconsider.

“Since HHS has been unwilling to take that path voluntarily, the court now imposes it.”

In a tweet, Trump called that “horrible & politically charged” and compared it to a shotgun blast in the faces of conservative Republicans.

The HHS rule sought to overturn Obama-era sex discrimination protections for transgender people in health care. Similar to the underlying issues in the job discrimination case before the Supreme Court, the health care rule rests on the idea that sex is determined by biology. The Obama-era version relied on a broader understanding shaped by a person’s inner sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.