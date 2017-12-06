 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Judge blocks President Trump's decision to end young immigrant program

share

Source:

Associated Press

A federal judge today temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

US District Judge William Alsup granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright with the latest from President Trump's America.

President Trump.

Source: 1 NEWS

Alsup said lawyers in favor of DACA clearly demonstrated that the young immigrants "were likely to suffer serious, irreparable harm" without court action. The judge also said the lawyers have a strong chance of succeeding at trial.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the US illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The program includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that the program would be phased out, saying former President Barack Obama had exceeded his authority when he implemented it in 2012.

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement at the Justice Department in Washington on President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending DACA while their lawsuits play out in court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Source: Associated Press

Today, the Department of Justice said the judge's decision doesn't change the fact that the program was an illegal circumvention of Congress, and it is within the agency's power to end it.

"The Justice Department will continue to vigorously defend this position, and looks forward to vindicating its position in further litigation," department spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement.

Sessions' move to phase pout DACA sparked a flurry of lawsuits nationwide.

Alsup considered five separate lawsuits filed in Northern California, including one by the California and three other states, and another by the governing board of the University of California school system.

However, the current US President does not think she'll run.
Source: Reuters

"DACA covers a class of immigrants whose presence, seemingly all agree, pose the least, if any, threat and allows them to sign up for honest labour on the condition of continued good behaviour," Alsup wrote in his decision.

"This has become an important program for DACA recipients and their families, for the employers who hire them, for our tax treasuries, and for our economy."

That echoed the judge's comments from a court hearing on December 20, when he grilled an attorney for the Department of Justice over the government's justification for ending DACA, saying many people had come to rely on it and faced a "real" and "palpable" hardship from its loss.

Much of today's talk around Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury was about the US President's mental fitness.
Source: US ABC

Alsup also questioned whether the administration had conducted a thorough review before ending the program.

Brad Rosenberg, a Justice Department attorney, said the administration considered the effects of ending DACA and decided to phase it out over time instead of cutting it immediately.

DACA recipients will be allowed to stay in the US for the remainder of their two-year authorisations. Any recipient whose status was due to expire within six months also got a month to apply for another two-year term.

The Justice Department said in court documents that DACA was facing the possibility of an abrupt end by court order, but Alsup was critical of that argument.

'Horrific consequences'

People took out loans, enrolled in school and even made decisions about whether to get married and start families on the basis of DACA and now face "horrific" consequences from the loss of the program, said Jeffrey Davidson, an attorney for the University of California governing board.

"The government considered none of this at all when they decided to rescind DACA," he said at the hearing.

The University of California said in a statement after the decision that "UC's DACA students represent the very best of our country and are a key part of California and our nation's future."

The statement says the UC system will persist in legal challenges to the end of the program and will seek permanent protection for the young immigrants.

DACA recipients are commonly referred to as "dreamers," based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act that would have provided similar protections for young immigrants.

"Dreamers lives were thrown into chaos when the Trump administration tried to terminate the DACA program without obeying the law," California Attorney General Becerra said in a statement after Tuesday's decision. "Tonight's ruling is a huge step in the right direction."

Related

North America

Immigration

00:22
However, the current US President does not think she'll run.

Watch: 'Oprah would be a lot of fun' – Donald Trump says he'd beat Winfrey in presidential contest, but doubts she'll run
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Robert Mueller's special investigators interested in interviewing Trump over Russian meddling in US election
00:39
Stephen Miller was eventually escorted off the State of the Union set after he refused to answer questions.

CNN host kicks Trump adviser off the air during live interview - 'Wasted enough of my viewers' time'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Good Samaritan dragged up road in hit and run after trying to help woman being assaulted

2

'Absolutely appalling crime' - elderly woman's couch set on fire after helping teens


00:54
3
The other man was rescued after the accident in Central Otago today.

Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended


00:26
4
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself on hunt

00:28
5
The rescued gators at the Shallotte River Swamp Park poked their snouts through a frozen pond to breathe.

Watch: Alligator employs amazing survival technique as pond freezes over in North Carolina

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself on hunt

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Police car generic.

Two teens arrested over fire in elderly Auckland woman's home started after she helped them by giving them glass of water

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify others allegedly involved.


00:54
The other man was rescued after the accident in Central Otago today.

Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended

The other skydiver has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 