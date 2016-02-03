 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Judge bars several accusers from testifying at Bill Cosby's trial

share

Source:

Associated Press

In a major break for Bill Cosby, a judge ruled today that just one of the comedian's multitude of other accusers can testify at his trial to bolster charges he drugged and violated a woman more than a decade ago.

Cosby’s lawyers are trying to get the accusations thrown out.

Source: Breakfast

The 79-year-old TV star is set to go on trial in June, accused of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Prosecutors wanted to put 13 other women on the stand to show that his alleged conduct was part of a distinct pattern of behaviour.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill disallowed all but one of those women, saying in a one-page ruling that he carefully weighed the possible value of their testimony against the potential prejudice to Cosby.

The one witness who can testify says the TV star drugged and assaulted her in 1996 at a Los Angeles hotel.

With O'Neill's ruling, the trial will now rest more heavily than ever on Constand's credibility.

"There is an obvious value to the prosecution when you have numerous accusers. That alone adds tremendous weight to the case," said lawyer Joseph McGettigan, a prosecutor in the Penn State sex abuse scandal.

The ruling could also shave weeks off the trial.

Cosby, who is free on $1 million bail, could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

He is expected in court again on Tuesday to ask that the jurors be selected from another county because of the heavy publicity.

Prosecutors compiled the list of 13 potential witnesses from the nearly 50 women who have come forward in recent years to say they were drugged and molested, a barrage that destroyed Cosby's good-guy reputation as the star of TV's "Cosby Show" in the 1980s.

His lawyers objected to the testimony about "prior bad acts," saying that in some cases the sex was consensual, while others involved former models and actresses falsely accusing Cosby to gain money or attention.

His attorneys also argued that some the allegations were so vague, with some of the women unsure of when the alleged encounters even took place, that it would be impossible for Cosby to defend himself.

While the ruling is a big victory for Cosby at his trial, it could deprive him of grounds for appeal if he is convicted.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

2
Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the 2nd ANZ One Day International Cricket match, New Zealand V South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd Febuary 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: South Africa win toss and elect to bat first against Black Caps in third ODI

00:50
3
Trump received a hero’s welcome at the conference near Washington today.

White House blocks major media outlets from attending press briefing

00:30
4
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea


00:39
5
Caleb Ewan thought he had won the Abu Dhabi Tour, but fellow rider Marcel Kittel came out of nowhere to steal the win.

'Oh no!' Aussie cyclist celebrates prematurely, edged by German opponent in the last second

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ