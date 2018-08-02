The joyous moment a dog is found alive after hiding in oven following Greece wildfires

Associated Press
Rioting erupted on Wednesday (local time) in Zimbabwe's capital as opposition supporters clashed with police and army troops over delays in announcing results from the presidential election, the country's first since the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.
The security forces opened fire with guns, water cannons and tear gas, and protesters burned cars and threw rocks as helicopters hovered above Harare. A lifeless body was seen near the demonstration.
Armored personnel carriers ferried troops and riot police to the scene.
Dark smoke rose near the offices of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission where protesters burned tires and at least two vehicles.
The commission postponed announcing results of Monday's tightly fought presidential race, pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.
The commission said it would release vote totals "sometime" Thursday, even though it said most of the results "are here with us." Agents for all 23 candidates must verify them first, it said.
The ruling ZANU-PF party won a majority of seats in Parliament, the electoral commission said.
"The more the presidential vote is delayed, the more it calls into question the population's confidence in the election process," said former Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the lead observer of a U.S. monitoring mission.
"The longer it (the delay in announcing the results of the presidential race), the more the issue of lack of credibility arises," European Union observer Elmar Brok said. Both the EU and US missions urged the release of the presidential results as soon as possible. The EU mission questioned why presidential votes were counted first but were being announced last.
The EU observer mission expressed "serious concerns" as representatives of Western and other groups gave their first assessments of whether the vote was free and fair — crucial for lifting international sanctions on the once-prosperous country.
The EU observer mission said "a truly level playing field was not achieved" in the election, pointing out the "misuse of state resources, instances of coercion and intimidation, partisan behavior by traditional leaders and overt bias in state media." It said the election campaign and voting were largely peaceful in a break from the past.
The opposition has alleged irregularities, saying voting results were not posted outside one-fifth of polling stations as required by law.
Mnangagwa's government has accused Chamisa and his supporters of inciting violence by declaring he had won. "Let me also warn such individuals and groups that no one is above the law," Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu said.
The violence was an unnerving reminder of the tensions that pervade this southern African nation, debilitated by Mugabe's long, repressive rule. The 94-year-old former leader had been in power since independence from white minority rule in 1980 until he was forced to resign in November after the military and ruling party turned on him.
Mnangagwa, a former deputy president who fell out with Mugabe and then took over from him, has said his showing in the election was "extremely positive" while urging people to wait for official results.
Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who leads the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party, has claimed victory based on results supporters said they collected from agents in the field.
"We won the popular vote & will defend it!" Chamisa tweeted.
The violence appeared to dash the hopes of Zimbabweans that the peaceful vote would lift them out of decades of economic and political stagnation under Mugabe, but the country is haunted by a history of electoral violence and manipulation that means trust is scarce.
Passengers and officials say a strong burst of wind hit an Aeromexico jetliner on takeoff, moments before it crashed, leaving those aboard with mere minutes to evacuate the burning plane.
The plane tried to take off from Durango city in a severe storm on Tuesday (local time), but smacked down on its belly in a nearby field. With the engines torn off, it began to burn.
"It was really, really ugly," said Lorenzo Nunez, a passenger from Chicago who fled the plane with his two sons and wife. "It burned in a question of seconds," he told reporters, snapping his fingers for emphasis.
Survivors said the Embraer 190 plane burst into flames right after it hit the ground.
"We felt the flames coming quickly ... there was a lot of smoke," Jaquelin Flores told the newspaper El Sol.
Romulo Campuzano, head of a political party in Durango state who was on the plane, told Foro TV that both wings were on fire as he bolted from the aircraft.
Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro said a gust of wind hit flight AM2431, which was heading to Mexico City just as it was lifting off the tarmac, forcing the pilot to abort takeoff.
Passengers said they heard a loud noise as the plane's left wing banged to the ground, and both engines tore loose. The plane stayed upright, though, and the escape slides activated.
All 99 passengers and four crewmembers made it off the plane, but the pilot was severely injured.
About 49 people were hospitalized with injuries. Some people had burns on a quarter of their bodies, said Durango state Health Ministry spokesman Fernando Ros.
Aispuro said all were expected to live.
An Illinois priest was on the plane. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago said the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez suffered some injuries, but was alert and resting.
Aispuro said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash. Mechanical failure and human error could be factors, but certainly the weather wasn't favorable. Strong wind and heavy rain with marble-sized hail lashed Durango city, even damaging hangars at the airport.
"The most important thing in the seriousness that is an accident of this nature is that there were no deaths — that's what is most encouraging for us," Aispuro said at a news conference.
After the accident, several passengers walked away from the plane before first responders arrived. Some sought medical help, while others rushed home to loved ones. Officials spent much of the afternoon tracking down survivors to ensure that everyone was accounted for.
Aeromexico Chief Executive Officer Andres Conesa described the day as "very difficult" and credited the timely reaction of crew and passengers for the lack of fatalities.
Conesa said the passengers included 88 adults, nine children and two babies and the crew consisted of two flight attendants and two pilots.
He said the jetliner had been sent for maintenance in February and the crew was well-rested, having started their work day in Durango.