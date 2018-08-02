 

Joy turns to utter despair for Pussy Riot members, re-arrested moments after being freed from prison

Associated Press
Four Pussy Riot protesters were detained in Moscow on Monday night (local time) within moments of being released from prison following their stunt during the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow.

They had been sentenced to 15 days' detention after they ran onto the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium dressed as police officers during the second half of the final match between France and Croatia.

Olga Pakhtusova, Olga Kurachyova and Veronika Nikulshina were clearly surprised as they walked out of the correctional facility, only to be re-arrested by police.

The fourth protester, Pyotr Verzilov, who was being held separately, was reportedly also re-arrested.

It was not immediately clear why the group has been detained.

Lawyer Nikolay Lyaskin, who works with opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was waiting outside the court and said he didn't know the reason for the re-arrest.

However, a tweet on Pussy Riot's official Twitter page said they were being charged with "the organisation and holding of public events without prior notice" and could face another 10 days behind bars.

Britain's Prince Harry has put his high-powered estate car up for sale, prompting speculation he may be in the market for a bigger family vehicle.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured driving the Audi RS6 Avant to Pippa Middleton's evening wedding reception in May last year with his then girlfriend Meghan.

Now the couple are married the sale of the car may hint at the Duke and Duchess making plans to start a family.

The luxury estate was acquired by car dealership Overton Prestige which has listed it online for sale with magazine Auto Trader as having one owner, with just 7184 km on the clock and priced at £71,900 ($138,959 NZD).

Erin Baker, Auto Trader's editorial director, said: "This is a smashing car perfectly suited to any aspiring royal."

"The car boasts low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the prince selling so soon? Maybe he's on the market for a bigger family car?"

Brazen thieves steal Sweden's royal jewels, flee in speedboat

Thieves carrying out a daring robbery in broad daylight walked into a medieval cathedral in Sweden, smashed open a glass security case and stole priceless gold and jewel-encrusted crowns dating to the early 1600s before hopping onto bicycles and racing to a nearby lake, where they disappeared.

The two men vanished aboard a speedboat or jet skis after the noon heist yesterday into the vast patchwork of lakes around Strangnas, 60 kilometres west of the capital of Stockholm, police said.

The stolen artefacts included a gold crown and an orb dating to 1611 that were made for King Karl IX's funeral, as well as a jewel-encrusted crown dating to 1625 that was used in Queen Kristina's funeral.

The stolen items were on display at an exhibition in the cathedral, and visitors were inside at the time.

"The alarm went off when the burglars smashed the security glass and stole the artifacts," Catharina Frojd, a spokeswoman for the 14th-century Strangnas cathedral, told The Associated Press.

The cathedral said on its website that the stolen pieces were kept "in accordance with the prevailing safety regulations in locked and alarmed displays in the cathedral."

It gave no further details.

Police sent out a helicopter and boat to hunt for the thieves but found nothing. Authorities said no one was hurt in the robbery but didn't provide further details.

Tom Rowell, a visitor who was eating lunch outside, said he saw two men running from the cathedral toward a small nearby jetty where a motorboat was moored.

"The two men hurriedly jumped on board and it sped off," Rowell said, adding that they "appeared non-Nordic." He didn't elaborate.

However, police spokesman Stefan Dangardt said "witnesses' testimonies varied quite a bit" and it was also possible the thieves escaped on jet skis.

The men used two stolen black bicycles equipped with baskets and a child's seat to race to the lake, Dangardt added.

Today, divers were looking for clues in and along the shores of Lake Malaren, Sweden's third-largest freshwater lake.

Police said the thieves could have fled further on jet skis.

While the stolen artefacts are of great historic and cultural value, police expressed skepticism about whether the burglary would bring the perpetrators financial gain.

The stolen pieces are "impossible to sell" because of their uniqueness and high visibility, Maria Ellior of the Swedish police's National Operations Department told the Swedish news agency TT.

The theft would be logged at Interpol, enabling an international search, the agency.

Strangnas, a small, quiet town with a population of about 13,000, is popular with Stockholm commuters and tourists, who come to see the cathedral and a street that has been called the prettiest in Sweden.

The Gothic-style cathedral, built between 1291 and 1340, is in the heart of the town. The cathedral's red-brick tower with a black top can be seen for kilometres around.

The cathedral was closed today, and a grassy area by the jetty was cordoned off as police inspected the ground for clues.

Police also questioned witnesses who were inside the church at the time of the theft and people outside who saw the suspects get away.

The stolen artifacts are funeral regalia, which are placed inside or on top of a coffin to symbolize a deceased royal's identity and social ranking.

While some funeral regalia are kept in the cathedrals of Strangnas, Uppsala and Vasteras, Sweden's crown jewels are in vaults of the treasury under the Royal Castle in Stockholm.

In 2013, 16th-century copies of King Johan III's crown, orb and scepter were stolen from the cathedral in the central Swedish city of Vasteras, 100 kilometres west of the capital Stockholm, during a nighttime burglary. They were eventually found and returned to the cathedral. No one was arrested.

Mr Rowell, the witness, is getting married at the cathedral next weekend.

"It's despicable that people would steal from a holy building," he said.

