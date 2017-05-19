 

Journalist says Rebel Wilson 'gilded the lily' during interview and she felt 'duped' by Aussie star

A former Australian Women's Weekly journalist says she felt "duped" after publishing an article about Rebel Wilson containing what she says were lies told by the Hollywood star.

The Australian actress appeared outside a Melbourne court today ahead of her defamation case against the publishers of Woman's Day.

Caroline Overington says the Pitch Perfect actor lied to her about her real name, age and childhood during an interview in 2014.

But Logie-winning actor Hugh Sheridan, known for his role in Packed to the Rafters, came in to bat for Wilson via video link from Los Angeles, telling a story about how the pair had visited a secret Disneyland apartment.

Wilson, 37, is suing Bauer, the publisher of Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK! Magazine after a series of articles in 2015 she says damaged her career by painting her as a serial liar.

The articles claim Wilson told "pork pies" about a number of elements in her life, including being related to Walt Disney.

Overington told the Victorian Supreme Court today that a year after publishing her article on Wilson, a number of other articles made her question the veracity of her story.

She set about trying to correct the errors by publishing a follow-up article separating fact from fiction.

During cross-examination on Monday, Overington says Wilson "gilded the lily" in their interview and she felt "duped" by the star.

"I would have imagined when I asked her questions, I would have been told the truth," she said.

Overington said Wilson had lied about being younger than her real age and lied about being named Rebel at birth, when she was actually called Melanie Bownds.

Wilson denies she has ever lied to journalists and says the articles caused her career serious damage for nearly two years, leading to her being sacked from two DreamWorksfilms.

Wilson's lawyer, Matthew Collins QC, argued there was a "wealth of information" in the public domain about Wilson's real age before Overington ever wrote her article.

He said the journalist had "misinterpreted" what Wilson had told her about her age.

Earlier, Sheridan said he and Wilson had visited a secret apartment in Disneyland, where at the touch of a button mermaids appeared in pictures, music started and visions were projected onto the walls.

He also told the court Wilson had been "very upset" after Bauer Media published the articles.

Sheridan said Wilson felt she'd been called a liar about "things that were actually true", such as her and her siblings' unusual names.

"She's been extremely distressed about it. She's in court now. It's awful," he said.

