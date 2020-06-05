TODAY |

Journalist punched while walking with Philadelphia mayor, police commissioner

Source:  Associated Press

An Associated Press photographer on assignment was attacked today by a passerby while the journalist crossed the street with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, left, and other officers attend to Associated Press photographer Matt Rourke after he was assaulted while touring the business district in Philadelphia. Source: Associated Press

Matt Rourke was making photos of Ms Outlaw and Mr Kenney in North Philadelphia while the two city officials spent time with community members.

As Mr Kenney, Ms Outlaw and several more police officers and members of the media were crossing Broad Street, a man sucker-punched Rourke in his face.

Ms Outlaw was one of the first people to tend to Rourke as he lay on the street bloodied.

Philadelphia police tackle a man after he allegedly attacked Associated Press photographer Matt Rourke. Source: Associated Press

It's unclear what prompted the attack.

Police took down the man and arrested him. A Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman said he remained in police custody Thursday night. An investigation into possible charges is underway.

Rourke was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

