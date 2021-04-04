Jordan's prince says he's under house arrest, as officials arrested in alleged plot against king

The half-brother of Jordan's King Abdullah II says he has been placed under house arrest by Jordanian authorities and accused the country's leadership of corruption and incompetence.

Prince Hamza Bin Al-Hussein, right, and Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein (file photo). Source: Associated Press

In a videotaped statement obtained by the Associated Press, Prince Hamzah said he was visited by the country's military chief and told "I was not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them.”

He said his security detail was removed, and his phone and Internet service had been cut.

He said he was speaking over satellite Internet, but expected that service to be cut as well.

In the statement, Hamzah said he had been informed he was being punished for taking in part in meetings in which the king had been criticised, though he himself was not accused of being a direct critic.

The country's top general had earlier denied that Hamzah - a former crown prince stripped of the title in 2004 - was arrested or under house arrest, even as authorities announced the arrests of former senior officials close to the ruling monarchy.

Hamzah was asked to “stop some movements and activities that are being used to target Jordan's security and stability,” said General Yousef Huneiti, the army chief of staff.

He said an investigation was ongoing and its results would be made public “in a transparent and clear form”.

The official Petra news agency had earlier reported that two senior officials who formerly worked for the palace, along with other suspects, had been arrested for “security reasons,” without providing further details.

Jordan's King Abdullah II. Source: Associated Press

Abdullah has ruled Jordan since the 1999 death of of his father, King Hussein, who ruled the country for close to a half-century.

Abdullah stripped his half-brother Hamzah of his title as crown prince in 2004, saying he had decided to “free” him from the "constraints of the position" in order to allow him to take on other responsibilities.

The move was seen at the time as part of Abdullah's consolidation of power five years after the succession.

The current crown prince is Abdullah’s oldest son, Hussein, who is 26.