Jon Stewart dons Trump wig in television comeback to mock the president

Jon Stewart has stopped by former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert's show to needle one of his favorite targets, President Donald Trump.

Stewart mocked Trump's flurry of executive orders by reading faux proclamations from the president on the Late Show.
The former Daily Show host appeared on Late Show dressed as the Republican.

He wore a suit with an overly-long red power tie and mocked Trump's hair by wearing a stuffed animal on his head.

Stewart mocked Trump's flurry of executive orders by reading faux proclamations from the president, including demanding China immediately send the US the Great Wall in order to secure the Mexican border.

Stewart turned more serious at the end of the bit, saying the country has never faced what he called Trump's "purposeful, vindictive chaos" before.

Stewart is an executive producer of the Late Show.

