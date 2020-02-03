Joint funeral for three Sydney siblings killed in tragedy involving alleged drink driver

A joint funeral will be held for the Abdallah children killed by an alleged drink-driver as they went to get ice cream in Sydney's west.



Abdallah siblings Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, died at the scene in Oatlands on Saturday alongside their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr.



The funeral for the Abdallah siblings will be held at the Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park on Monday morning.



Hundreds of people have visited the crash site since the tragedy to pay their respects and lay flowers.



Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the children.



