Joint funeral for three Sydney siblings killed in tragedy involving alleged drink driver

Source:  AAP

A joint funeral will be held for the Abdallah children killed by an alleged drink-driver as they went to get ice cream in Sydney's west.

Siblings Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, were killed along with 11-year-old Veronique Sarr. Source: Nine

Abdallah siblings Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, died at the scene in Oatlands on Saturday alongside their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr.

The funeral for the Abdallah siblings will be held at the Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park on Monday morning.

Danny Abdallah made a plea for safe driving after four children, including three of his, died. Source: Associated Press

Hundreds of people have visited the crash site since the tragedy to pay their respects and lay flowers.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the children.

Leila Geagea says she won’t hate Samuel Davidson, but wants the court “to be fair”. Source: Nine

He's been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter and is due to next appear in court in April.

