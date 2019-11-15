TODAY |

Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa

Barbara Dreaver
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Health
Barbara Dreaver

A Samoan family is today holding a joint funeral for two of their youngest who’ve died of suspected measles.

One-year-old Lologa Samuelu died in Motootua National Hospital’s Intensive Care last week and two days later his six-month-old cousin Isaako Junior died there too.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some with severely sick children are turning to alternative treatment, sparking major concerns, 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver reports. Source: 1 NEWS

Their distraught parents spent time with the boys who lay in the family house in Vaitele just before the service.

Read more
As child measles deaths mount in Samoa, anti-vax movement being blamed for outbreak

Family chief Gafo Pula Saluatele Lologa James Moors told 1 NEWS they are devastated but the strength of their family will pull them through.

Read more
Grieving Samoan mum loses two children to suspected measles, third child is ill

The boys will be buried together beside the family home. 

The boys lay in the family house in Vaitele just before the service. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Health
Barbara Dreaver
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa
2
People with mental health problems will be shot by new armed police, foundation says
3
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
4
Watch: Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani gifted pounamu necklace during touching Christchurch welcome
5
New Zealand to send nurses, vaccines as measles epidemic in Samoa worsens
MORE FROM
World
MORE

People with mental health problems will be shot by new armed police, foundation says
03:11

Battle lines harden as Trump impeachment goes public

Victoria police to investigate after police shoot pair at erotic costume party over toy gun
02:25

Government reveals new plan to help more than 1 million Kiwis with disabilities