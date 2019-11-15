Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa

A Samoan family is today holding a joint funeral for two of their youngest who’ve died of suspected measles.

One-year-old Lologa Samuelu died in Motootua National Hospital’s Intensive Care last week and two days later his six-month-old cousin Isaako Junior died there too.

Their distraught parents spent time with the boys who lay in the family house in Vaitele just before the service.

Family chief Gafo Pula Saluatele Lologa James Moors told 1 NEWS they are devastated but the strength of their family will pull them through.

