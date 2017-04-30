 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Join me in standing with them' - Leonardo DiCaprio joins thousands for climate march

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thousands of people across the US marched in rain, snow and sweltering heat to demand action on climate change — mass protests that coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office and took aim at his agenda for rolling back environmental protections.

Marchers participate in a climate change awareness rally, in Denver.

Marchers participate in a climate change awareness rally, in Denver.

Source: Associated Press

At the marquee event, the Peoples Climate March in Washington, DC, tens of thousands of demonstrators made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue on their way to encircle the White House as temperatures soared into the 90s.

Organisers said about 300 sister marches or rallies were being held around the country, including in Seattle, Boston and San Francisco.

The Hollywood actor and environmental activist walks with thousands towards the White House.
Source: facebook / CNN

A wet spring snow fell in Denver, where several hundred activists posed in the shape of a giant thermometer for a photograph and a dozen people rode stationary bikes to power the loudspeakers.

In Chicago, a rain-soaked crowd of thousands headed from the city's federal plaza to Trump Tower.

The demonstrations came one week after supporters of science gathered in 600 cities around the globe, alarmed by political and public rejection of established research on topics including climate change and the safety of vaccines.

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Maine State House in Augusta. Speakers included a lobsterman, a solar company owner and members of the Penobscot Nation tribe.

Some of the marches drew big-name attendees, including former Vice President Al Gore and actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the nation's capital. In Montpelier, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the marches part of a fight for the future of the planet.

Related

06:31
US Correspondent Rebecca Wright looks back at Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

'The theme of chaos emerges again' – Democrats prepare to gate-crash Trump's 100 days rally

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

2
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Strong opening half gives Warriors the slight edge as sudden wet-weather alters entire landscape of NRL clash

00:37
3
Parker and trainer Kevin Barry are starting to plan for a unification fight if this is anything to go by.

Video: Eagle-eyed Joseph Parker watches on during Joshua v Klitschko

00:29
4
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

00:10
5
The aircraft managed to safely land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Plane loses wheel midair, skids onto Florida runway

00:29
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

00:30
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

Watch: Anthony Joshua knocks Klitschko down in the fifth with stinging series of punches

Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

17:50
McCully speaks to Q+A about the last eight years as Foreign Minister as he exits the role tomorrow.

Full interview: 'It was the greatest privilege' – Murray McCully looks back on his time in office

McCully speaks to Q+A about the last eight years as Foreign Minister as he exits the role tomorrow.


00:30
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

Anthony Joshua has defeated Wladimir Klitschko to hold the WBA and IBF heavyweight belts at Wembley Stadium, London.

Police looking for hit and run driver after fatal Hastings crash

One person was killed in a two car collision in Hastings yesterday.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ