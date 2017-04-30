'Join me in standing with them' - Leonardo DiCaprio joins thousands for climate march

Thousands of people across the US marched in rain, snow and sweltering heat to demand action on climate change — mass protests that coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office and took aim at his agenda for rolling back environmental protections.

Marchers participate in a climate change awareness rally, in Denver. Source: Associated Press

At the marquee event, the Peoples Climate March in Washington, DC, tens of thousands of demonstrators made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue on their way to encircle the White House as temperatures soared into the 90s.

Organisers said about 300 sister marches or rallies were being held around the country, including in Seattle, Boston and San Francisco.

A wet spring snow fell in Denver, where several hundred activists posed in the shape of a giant thermometer for a photograph and a dozen people rode stationary bikes to power the loudspeakers.

In Chicago, a rain-soaked crowd of thousands headed from the city's federal plaza to Trump Tower.

The demonstrations came one week after supporters of science gathered in 600 cities around the globe, alarmed by political and public rejection of established research on topics including climate change and the safety of vaccines.

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Maine State House in Augusta. Speakers included a lobsterman, a solar company owner and members of the Penobscot Nation tribe.