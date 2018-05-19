 

Join 1 NEWS live at the scene of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in London

Joy Reid 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

Today is the big day that the prince and his American fiancé are married.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid gives a last minute round up ahead of the Royal Wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Royal Wedding: Official Order of Service released to public (link to view inside)

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Meghan Markle's father reveals his thoughts about Prince Charles walking his daughter down the aisle

Royal Wedding: Official Order of Service released to public (link to view inside)

The Order of Service includes full details of the processions, hymns, music and prayers.

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Meghan Markle's father reveals his thoughts about Prince Charles walking his daughter down the aisle

Kensington Palace made the announcement following the news that Meghan's father Thomas won't attend the Royal Wedding for health reasons.

02:18
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid gives a last minute round up ahead of the Royal Wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Here's everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding tonight, including New Zealand times for each part of the ceremony, assembled in one place.

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.


 
