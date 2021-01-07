Johnson says mutant Covid-19 strain spreading ‘with frightening ease and speed’ as 1000 UK dead in 24 hours

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his government would use “every available second” to shield the elderly and the vulnerable from the coronavirus rampaging across Britain.

Johnson told Parliament why the country needed to return to a third lockdown, saying “the number of patients in hospitals in England is now 40 per cent higher than the first peak in April, it is inescapable that the facts are changing, and we must change our response.”

There are more than 26,000 coronavirus patients hospitalised in England.

The UK is also experiencing a surge in infections and deaths. Britain reported more than 60,000 daily cases for the first time.

More than 391,000 people have tested positive in the past seven days, up 44 per cent from the previous week.

The UK registered 1041 deaths overnight, increasing the total confirmed deaths to 76,428, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

"Yet, as we take this giant leap towards finally overcoming the virus and reclaiming our lives, we have to contend with the new variant, which is between 50 and 70 percent more contagious," Johnson told Parliament.