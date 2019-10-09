TODAY |

Johnson & Johnson hit with $12b verdict over drug possibly linked to growth of female breast tissue in boys

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
Health

A Philadelphia jury has decided that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals should pay $12 billion over an antipsychotic drug that the plaintiff's attorneys say is linked to the growth of female breast tissue in boys.

A law firm for the plaintiff released a statement Tuesday saying the companies used an organised scheme to make billions of dollars while illegally marketing and promoting the drug called Risperdal.

In New Zealand the drug is called Risperidone.

Johnson & Johnson says the jury's award "is grossly disproportionate with the initial compensatory award in this case," and that the company is "confident it will be overturned."

Headquarters of Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'He was a very happy young man' - stepfather of student whose body lay undiscovered for weeks
2
Boy, 10, prevents SH1 crash by taking control of car after nana loses consciousness behind the wheel
3
Mongrel Mob member fighting meth epidemic says prevention's the only way to stop people getting hooked
4
Exclusive: Taxpayers $1 billion out of pocket because of overpayments to beneficiaries
5
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:33

Family of woman who died in Auckland's Avondale in shock, as police investigation continues
01:53

Modelling, martial arts and motherhood for Kiwi thriving in Japan
01:20

Goat breaks into Ohio home, takes nap in bathroom
02:03

Trump formally declares he won't cooperate with 'illegitimate' impeachment probe