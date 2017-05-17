 

John McCain says Trump scandals now 'Watergate size'

Associated Press

Consternation and confusion overtook Capitol Hill today as lawmakers were shaken anew by reports that President Donald Trump had asked then-FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating ousted adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times is reporting the US President asked now fired FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security advisor Michael Flynn.
Source: US ABC

Several hours earlier Republicans confronted the revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to the Russians. 

Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain said the developments had reached "a point where it's of Watergate size and scale”.

"I think we've seen this movie before," the Arizona Republican said at a dinner to receive the International Republican Institute's Freedom Award.

"The shoes continue to drop, and every couple days there's a new aspect."

McCain said Trump needs to "get it all out ... and the longer you delay, the longer it's going to last." His comments were reported by The Daily Beast.

Several Republicans came to Trump's defence and sought to close ranks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responded tersely "no" when pressed on whether he had concerns about the president's ability to handle classified information, or whether he was losing confidence in Trump.

But McConnell acknowledged that "it would be helpful to have less drama emanating from the White House."

