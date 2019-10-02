John Hopoate’s wife fined after refusing to 'dob' in family member who drove with unrestrained child

The wife of former NRL bad boy and Mate Ma’a Tonga assistant John Hopoate has been fined after refusing to say who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had an unrestrained toddler in the front.

Disturbing video posted online in August showed the girl, 15 months, in the front passenger seat without a seatbelt on, Nine News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Brenda Hopoate, supported by John, said she was sorry but didn’t want to “dob” the driver in and cause issues within the family.

After police arrived at their Northern Beaches home, Brenda Hopoate initially told police the person driving may have been a family member from overseas.

When officers returned, she admitted it was a lie, saying she knew who was driving but didn’t want to say.

She admitted a charge of failing to provide a driver’s details, and was fined $500.