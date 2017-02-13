John Armstrong: Sorry, but Donald Trump isn't going to be kicked out of the White House

Now listen up, Trump-haters.

Don't get too excited by all the talk coming out of Washington that the 45th president of the United States is almost guaranteed to end up facing impeachment proceedings of some sort and at some point.

And, moreover, a point that might be reached sooner than you can say Monica Lewinsky or Watergate Hotel.

Such predictions are currently all the rage in America's capital. That is not surprising.

Trump's White House appears to be hell-bent on giving a whole new meaning to the word "chaos". No-one knows from one minute to the next what is happening.

So undue credence is being offered to anyone possessing even the slightest attribute which might qualify them to take a stab at what lies in the future even though they don't have the faintest idea either.

The predictions are nothing more than guesses based on things that others have long suggested might happen, such as Trump personally benefitting in financial terms from holding high public office.

In a climate in which nothing is no longer certain, the predictions offer something upon which to cling.

There is one safe bet, however. Trump's belief that he is Mr Invincible will make him prone to covering up blunders and errors of judgement.

He is on record as boasting that he is always right. Always. That allows no room for him to admit a mistake.

He will find he was absolutely correct about one thing. The mainstream news media will willingly serve as his unofficial opposition.

Just witness the questions already being asked about what he knew about phonecalls between his now former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russia's ambassador to Washington and, just as importantly, when he knew it.

Not since Attila the Hun gatecrashed the civilised society which was the Roman Empire has the political status quo of a nation state been so traumatised by invasion by such a rank outsider -with the emphasis firmly on the word "rank".

Such imposters usually end up conforming or adapting to the existing rules and norms which govern the way a political system functions. Otherwise they achieve little in concrete terms.

Trump is a very different proposition.

He made promises on the presidential campaign trail which seemed to be so outrageous and outlandish that his opponents believed voters would view them as impossible to implement and that they thus amounted to nothing more than a bad joke.

Trump understood, however, that there was no longer a market for half-hearted promises that did not go even halfway towards tackling the problems and concerns of ordinary Americans.

For Trump, it was either promise big and deliver big or promise nothing at all.

It quickly became apparent after the election that he did not give a fig when it came to one of the things which has always been viewed as an essential component in the make-up of any successful politician - consistency.

That is apart from one thing, however.

Trump has been unwaveringly consistent in ensuring he keeps faith with those who put him in the White House.

His shock-and-awe presidential style - be it in the highly controversial appointments to his Cabinet or his signing of equally audacious and contentious executive orders with far reaching consequences - have rocked the Washington establishment to its core.

Trump realised, however, that without mounting such a blitzkrieg, his campaign promises would wither on the vine of bureaucratic inertia and judicial obstacle.

The court action which has put his Muslim travel ban into abeyance, if only temporarily, is testimony to the difficulty of getting things to change in America even when you are the President.

He has not been helped by his preference for playing the man, not the ball.

His personalised attacks on the judges who have frustrated the travel ban provided his critics with the opportunity to accuse him of undermining the American constitution - a charge which some self-proclaimed, self-promoting, so-called experts decreed was sufficient on its own to warrant impeachment.

In going down that line, Trump's opponents are guilty of the very sort of undemocratic behaviour which they are accusing Trump of partaking in.

Impeachment is not something which should be used as a political weapon to waive willy-nilly in front of someone because you don't agree with him or her.

It is an instrument of the American Constitution; a mechanism of last resort should the president go ga-ga, join the Mafia or do something which is equally repellant.

Predicting Trump's demise has become a cottage industry. It offers those he has wounded hope of a return to the pre-Trump status quo.

In terms of honesty, however, it is also akin to the selling of fake health elixirs off the back of a wagon in the old Wild West.

Given the Republican Party's control of Congress, the Democrats' chances of securing a majority on a motion instituting impeachment proceedings are virtually nil.

Even putting forward such a motion requires huge quantities of political will. But to what end?

Trump may be causing torment and turmoil in Washington.