John Armstrong: Security Council resolution gives Israel a serious case of the heebie-jeebies

Something which once looked very much like Mission Impossible is now very much mission achieved.

New Zealand's two-year stint as a temporary member of the United Nations Security Council has ended. But it has ended with a bang and not whimper.

When that 24-month period kicked off back in January 2015, Foreign Minister Murray McCully singled out progress in the Middle East peace process as one of his priorities for New Zealand's term.

That seemed fanciful. It sounded like the stuff of dreams.

Miracles may have occurred in the Promised Land in the distant past. But they are nowhere to be seen when it comes to dragging modern-day Israelis and the Palestinians to the negotiating table

There has been a pitiful lack of progress on that front since New Zealand took its seat at the high table of diplomacy.

Despite that, New Zealand has since played a major role in the Security Council's adoption without dissent of a new and meaningful resolution dealing with age-old conflict --- one which has given Israel a serious case of the heebie-jeebies.

That resolution amounts to little short of a personal triumph for McCully --- arguably the biggest in a political career which has seen ups and downs aplenty.

It was a close run thing, however. The resolution was passed just eight days before New Zealand's term on the council expired.

The council's adoption of the resolution is also a victory for small-state diplomacy.

'Any trade sanctions would be barely worth the effort'

When Egypt succumbed to Israeli pressure and opted not to proceed with the draft resolution in its name, New Zealand was one of four countries which stepped into the breach and agreed to co-sponsor the measure.

New Zealand was correctly viewed by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's bully-boy prime minister, as the driving force behind efforts to get the resolution adopted.

But unlike Egypt, New Zealand was a very different proposition when it came to issuing threats.

New Zealand's exports to Israel amount to less than diddly-squat in dollar terms. So any trade sanctions would be barely worth the effort.

Israel's ambassador in Wellington was withdrawn --- the standard way of expressing unhappiness with another country's actions.

But there have been periods when Israel has not bothered to have full diplomatic representation in New Zealand, preferring to save money by handling things out its Canberra embassy.

Who --- apart from New Zealand's tiny Jewish lobby --- would have noticed the ambassador had flown the coop? Or for that matter who would have even cared?

Meanwhile, the significance of the resolution seemed to escape many. The usual crop of Republican Party figures indulged in their traditional lemming-like rush to side with Israel no matter what.

'Bile dumped on New Zealand'

Donald Trump poured scorn on the resolution, thereby showing that when it comes to foreign policy, he has yet to prove he is anything more than a complete buffoon.

As president, Trump will be free to give Israel what it wants apart from the one thing that country really wants.

It is highly unlikely that Trump would get the numbers to quash the newly-minted Security Council Resolution No.2334.

The bile dumped on New Zealand by Netanyahu suggests he well understands the potency of the resolution.

It strikes at the Achilles' heel of every prime minister the world over -- the wish to leave a legacy which will forever be viewed in a favourable light.

More than 400,000 Israeli "settlers" now live in the West Bank -- some 100,000 more than was the case when Barrack Obama took office in 2009.

Such rapid change in demographics in the occupied territories threatens to make a separate Palestinian state unviable.

The resolution is saying it's "Your choice, Mr Netanyahu.

''Either you halt the construction and expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied territories, thereby producing some tangible evidence that you remain serious about negotiating a "two states solution" to the conflict.

''Or you do nothing and find yourself castigated forever by future generations of Israelis for a failure to display true leadership when you had the opportunity, thereby denying them of any chance of living in peace.

Your choice, Mr Netanyahu.''