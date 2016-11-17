John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

Barrack Obama is normally a very smart operator. But there was nothing smart about his claim yesterday that he could have beaten Donald Trump had he been able to run in last month's presidential election.

It was unbecoming of someone who had steadfastly refused to rise to the bait laid down by the man who will replace him as the White House's tenant in three week's time.

It sounded like the whining of a loser.

Obama, however, had obviously reached the point where he could no longer watch his legacy as president being erased with so much haste and so little thought. He decided to fight back.

His Christmas present to Donald Trump was to use a little-known law which dates back by more than half a century to announce a permanent ban on offshore oil and gas drilling across wide reaches of the Arctic and the Atlantic seaboard.

The outgoing administration is obviously trawling through every obscure law, regulation and document it can lay its hands on in the hope of finding another such nugget before Obama's waning power expires.

A touch of desperate about it

The horse has long bolted, however. Obama's very belated attempt to close it had more than a touch of the desperate about it.

But it was nowhere near as desperate as his claim he could have beaten Trump had he been the Democratic Party's candidate in last month's election.

Apart from being a slap in the face for Hillary Clinton, it was an empty claim because the 22nd amendment to the United States' constitution forbids an incumbent president from seeking a third term.

There are no valid comparisons that can be made to test the veracity of Obama's sudden rush of blood to the head.

Nevertheless, Obama did win the swing states of America's mid-west in 2012 --- the very states that cost Clinton the presidency.

Trump supporters wanted real change

But Obama's Republican Party opponent back then was the very antithesis of Trump. Mitt Romney was dubbed as "the least interesting man in America". And that was being generous.

So deathly boring was Romney that a mental health advisory should have be issued to subscribers of Netflix: don't allow your fingers to loiter anywhere near a programme in the documentary section which is titled "Mitt".

That name was presumably chosen to fool viewers by avoiding using the word "Romney". Even Romney's five children have trouble staying awake during the obligatory family scenes.

And that is just in the trailer to this 93-minute fly-on-the-wall epic. Ten minutes into the documentary and your mind has started to wander in very serious fashion.

A further ten minutes on from that point and the mind is begging for release from the torture. Ten minutes on from that and the fly on the wall is similarly pleading for mercy.

Forget water-boarding. The threat of being forced to watch repeated screenings of "Mitt" would have seen the inmates incarcerated at Guantanamo Bay disgorge every last detail of what they knew about al Qaeda before you could utter the words "Osama bin Laden".

Romney's predilection for matters dull and ho-hum was briefly shown to be slightly askew back in March this year when he called Trump a "phoney" and a 'fraud" whose "promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University."

Well, tell us something new, Mitt. Those supporting Trump were not doing so on the basis of some kind of character test.

They wanted change --- real change.

Obama's claim that he could have won because people still supported the "hope and change" message that carried him to victory in 2008 is not just slightly askew. It is completely out of alignment with reality.

The people telling him that would have just have been being nice to that most unfortunate species of politician --- namely a soon-to-be ex-president.

Obama could not be more wrong. The voters in the swing states of the Rust Belt were sick of being sold messages of "hope", only to see those promising such nirvana sink in what Trump aptly describes as the Washington "swamp".

Democrats cannot seem to accept Trump won

The voters wanted something more steely and abrasive. In picking Trump, they got exactly that.

Obama's false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves.

They simply cannot seem to accept Trump won. That is because to do so is to admit they failed the very people who had always stuck by the party even though such voters had long run out of patience with it.

To do so would be to admit to political incompetence in the extreme in failing to gauge accurately the degree of the threat that Trump posed to Clinton's campaign.

She, Obama and the rest of the Democratic Party hierarchy underestimated Trump from before the first primary in New Hampshire in late February until right up to election night early last month.