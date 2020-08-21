TODAY |

Joe Biden's longed-for moment arrives, but no one is there to clap for him

Source:  Associated Press

Joe Biden vowed to unite an America, torn by crisis and contempt, while accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s a moment the Democratic candidate has dreamed about for decades – and no one was there to clap. Source: Reuters

The 77-year-old achieved a pinnacle in an unfinished quest that has spanned three decades and been marred by personal tragedy, political stumbles and more dynamic rivals.

The past hurdles fell away as Biden addressed his fellow Democrats and millions of Americans at home who he hopes will send him to the White House to replace Donald Trump – though his triumphant moment was drained of immediate drama by the coronavirus pandemic, which left him speaking to a nearly empty arena rather than to a joyously cheering crowd.

“Here and now I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst," Biden declared.

"I’ll be an ally of the light, not our darkness.”

“And make no mistake, we’ll overcome this season of darkness in America”

The pandemic has shaken the nation and fundamentally altered the campaign.

But Biden pointed to the public health emergency and the severe economic fallout to turn traits previously seen as vulnerabilities, notably a long career spent in elected office, into an advantage by presenting himself as a competent leader in a moment that Democrats say cries out for one in the White House.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A 2008 clip was played at the DNC, showing the Democratic candidate’s late son Beau talking about his dad. Source: Reuters

The night’s keynote address was the speech of a lifetime for Biden, who at 77 would be the oldest president ever elected if he defeats Trump in November.

Above all, Biden was focusing on uniting the nation as Americans grapple with the long and fearful health crisis, the related economic devastation, a national awakening on racial justice — and Trump, who stirs heated emotions from all sides.

read more
Michelle Obama's cold truth: 'Trump is the wrong president for this country'
Read more
Bernie Sanders unleashes on 'incapable' President Trump
read more
Watch: Jacinda Ardern retaliates after Donald Trump's continued criticism of NZ's Covid response

Biden's positive focus marked a break from the dire warnings offered by former President Obama and others the night before.

The 44th president of the United States warned that American democracy itself could falter if Trump is reelected, while Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, the 55-year-old California senator and the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, addressed race problems in a way Biden could not.

Throughout their convention, the Democrats have summoned a collective urgency about the dangers of Trump as president.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's over for New Zealand' - Trump attacks NZ's Covid-19 response for a third time
2
Watch: Jacinda Ardern retaliates after Donald Trump's continued criticism of NZ's Covid response
3
Dr Bloomfield performs 'dangerous' task of demonstrating mask wearing technique on live TV
4
Nine new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community today
5
'We need to stay the course' - Current Covid-19 alert levels retained after Cabinet review
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
00:36

Watch: Jacinda Ardern retaliates after Donald Trump's continued criticism of NZ's Covid response

Man finds needles in strawberries at Brisbane Woolworths

'It's over for New Zealand' - Trump attacks NZ's Covid-19 response for a third time