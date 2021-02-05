TODAY |

Joe Biden signals to world that America is back

Source:  Associated Press

President Joe Biden made clear today that the world should expect a more diplomatically engaged United States moving forward.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Biden vows to re-establish the super power's role in the world. Source: 1 NEWS

"America is back," Biden said. "Diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy."

The president directly addressed the issues at the top of his foreign policy agenda - the coup in Burma, discussions with Russia and relations with China.

"The Burmese military should relinquish power they have seized," Biden said.

"The days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning its citizens are over," the president declared.

Biden also said the United States would confront China's economic abuses by "renewing our role in international institutions, and reclaiming our credibility and moral authority, much of which has been lost."

Biden's most public diplomatic efforts of his young presidency will signal to the world that America's back after four years in which Trump pressed an "America First" mantra.

The timing of Biden's visit so early in his term is deliberate, as much symbolic as it is a nod to his interest in foreign policy and his years as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when he represented Delaware.

Trump had waited more than a year to visit the department, making his first appearance only for the swearing-in of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2018, and repeatedly assailed it as part of a "deep state" out to undermine his administration.

Trump denigrated and dismissed its employees and unsuccessfully tried over multiple years to slash its budget by up to 35 per cent.

The State Department visit comes after Biden moved yesterday to extend the last remaining treaty limiting Russian and American stockpiles of nuclear weapons, acting just two days before the pact was set to expire.

It also follows days after a coup in Myanmar that has emerged as an early proving ground of Biden's approach to multilateralism.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Council removes US flags on New Plymouth streets ahead of Waitangi Day after questions from iwi, locals
2
Uighur women say they were systematically raped by guards in Chinese camps
3
Explainer: Tikanga on female visitors to marae following Judith Collins' sexism claim
4
‘It was tikanga Māori’ – political reporter says Judith Collins made a 'misstep' over Waitangi speaking rights claim
5
Landlords who ask too much personal information, use renter blacklists put on notice by Privacy Commissioner
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:57

US leaders urge military families to get Covid-19 vaccine shots in video

Home Alone 2 star Donald Trump rage-quits Screen Actors Guild in fiery letter

At least four women, teen girls freed from sexual slavery in Brisbane police raids

Sweden proposes universal digital vaccination certificate for travel