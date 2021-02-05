Joe Biden signals to world that America is back

President Joe Biden made clear today that the world should expect a more diplomatically engaged United States moving forward.

"America is back," Biden said. "Diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy."

The president directly addressed the issues at the top of his foreign policy agenda - the coup in Burma, discussions with Russia and relations with China.

"The Burmese military should relinquish power they have seized," Biden said.

"The days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning its citizens are over," the president declared.

Biden also said the United States would confront China's economic abuses by "renewing our role in international institutions, and reclaiming our credibility and moral authority, much of which has been lost."

Biden's most public diplomatic efforts of his young presidency will signal to the world that America's back after four years in which Trump pressed an "America First" mantra.

The timing of Biden's visit so early in his term is deliberate, as much symbolic as it is a nod to his interest in foreign policy and his years as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when he represented Delaware.

Trump had waited more than a year to visit the department, making his first appearance only for the swearing-in of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2018, and repeatedly assailed it as part of a "deep state" out to undermine his administration.

Trump denigrated and dismissed its employees and unsuccessfully tried over multiple years to slash its budget by up to 35 per cent.

The State Department visit comes after Biden moved yesterday to extend the last remaining treaty limiting Russian and American stockpiles of nuclear weapons, acting just two days before the pact was set to expire.