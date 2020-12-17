TODAY |

Joe Biden set to get Covid-19 vaccine as early as next week

Source:  1 NEWS

US President-elect Joe Biden and current Vice President Mike Pence are set to receive the Covid-19 vaccine soon.

President-elect Joe Biden. Source: Associated Press

According to two transition officials familiar with the matter, Biden will receive the vaccine publicly as early as next week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to discuss it publicly.

The White House says Pence and his wife, Karen, will receive the vaccine publicly on Saturday.

Biden said yesterday that Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised him to get the vaccine “sooner than later”. Biden has said that he wants to keep front-line health care workers and vulnerable people as the top priority as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.

But he’s also noted the importance of him getting the vaccine publicly to build confidence among Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take".

