Joe Biden scores early wins in Democratic nominee Super Tuesday voting

Joe Biden scored a trio of Super Tuesday victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at a town hall for his Democratic presidential campaign in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Source: Associated Press

Bernie Sanders countered with wins in his home state of Vermont and in Colorado, as the race began to shift west, where some polls were starting to close.

Biden took Alabama and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia, a strong start as 14 states went to the polls across the nation. Still, voting was ongoing in the two top prizes, Texas and California — meaning the night's biggest winner remained unclear.

The wins in heavily African American states complemented the former vice president's victory in last weekend's South Carolina primary.

Virginia was especially key because Sanders, a Vermont senator, and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.



A once-jumbled race arrived at the most pivotal night of the primary as an increasingly well-defined battle between leftist Democrats who back the likes of Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and centrists preferring Biden.

A wild card was Bloomberg, who skipped the primary's first four states but poured more than $US500 million of his personal fortune into TV advertising in Super Tuesday states and faced increasing pressure to prove it was all worth it.

Some good news for the former mayor came in the US territory of American Samoa, where he took five of its six delegates. The final one went to US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Bloomberg was already looking beyond the primary to the November election against Trump, who racked up easy victories in lightly contested Republican primaries across the country.

"We have the resources to beat Trump in swing states that Democrats lost in 2016,” he said Tuesday night while campaigning in Florida.

Two other moderates, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, both left the race in the run-up to Super Tuesday, then endorsed Biden on Monday.

That helped unify moderates behind the former vice president, whose campaign risked collapsing until his resounding win in South Carolina.

Biden's continued turnaround would be all the more surprising because Super Tuesday was supposed to be about monster fundraising and strong political organisation across such a large swath of the country.

Biden largely had neither and yet still looked poised for a strong night. Sanders, an avowed democratic socialist, argued that the party's elders were scrambling to block him from a nomination it appeared just last week he could run away with.

“The political establishment has made their choice: Anybody but Bernie Sanders,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir wrote in a fundraising message Tuesday.

“The truth is, we’ve always known we were taking on the entire damn 1 percent of this country," Shakir added. “But we have something they do not have: people. Lots and lots of people.”

For Sanders, Super Tuesday 2020 was beginning to look a bit like the 2016 campaign, when Hillary Clinton racked up delegates from Southern states as the Vermont senator struggled to connect with black voters.