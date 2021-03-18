TODAY |

Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin is a killer and 'will pay a price' for covert Trump support

Source:  Associated Press

Russia is recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations, the foreign ministry said today without citing a specific reason.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: Associated Press

The move to bring Anatoly Antonov to Moscow comes amid rising tensions with President Joe Biden's administration, which has imposed sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in prison.

It also comes on the heels of a declassified report from the US national intelligence director's office that finds President Vladimir Putin authorised influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election.

In a television interview aired today, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin is a killer and said "I do".

"[Putin] will pay a price," Biden said, asked about the declassified report.

read more
US announces sanctions on Russia over poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not cite specific reasons for Antonov's return but said that relations "are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought to a dead end in recent years".

"We are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the associated risks," she added. 

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: "We will be direct, we will speak out on areas where we have concerns, and it will certainly be, as the president said last night — certainly, the Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken."

World
North America
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ
2
American skipper admits team has ‘mountain’ of work ahead to reach Team NZ’s level, piles praise on Burling
3
'Unsustainable to continue' — Covid-19 forces renowned Auckland bistro to shut down
4
Auckland crash between truck and bus with passengers aboard results in serious injury
5
Angry she wouldn't stop crying, Auckland man kills three-month-old daughter by hitting her up to six times
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:14

US massage parlour shooting suspect says attack not about race, describes 'sex addiction' — police
00:26

Japan's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, court rules

One-year-old boy 'fighting for his life' after being shot in the head by US police

Woman with history of airliner stowaways arrested again in Chicago