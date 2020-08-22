Joe Biden says he has been tested for Covid-19

Joe Biden said today that he's been tested at least once for the Covid-19 virus and promised he will be tested regularly during his general election campaign against President Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential nominee told reporters of his testing protocol during a wide-ranging news conference in which he blasted Trump for downplaying the coronavirus and thus ensuring that it will continue to kill Americans and ravage the economy.

For much of the American summer, Biden's advisers deflected questions about whether the former vice president was being tested himself as he anchored his campaign almost exclusively from his Delaware home, traveling sparingly as a precaution.

"They're going to do it on a regular basis," Biden said of the testing.

He noted that the Secret Service agents assigned to protect him and "everyone" else who comes into his home is tested already. Biden said he didn't know specifically when his next test would be.

"I just, 'yes, sir,' show up and put my head back," Biden said.