TODAY |

Joe Biden promises to fire staff who treat colleagues with disrespect 'on the spot'

Source:  Associated Press

President Joe Biden is reminding his federal appointees and staff that “we work for the people” and is calling on them to be “decent, honorable and smart.”

US President Joe Biden. Source: Associated Press

Biden swore in nearly 1,000 federal appointees and staff in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room at the White House on Wednesday evening.

He spoke from behind a lectern, while the appointees appeared at the event via video streams set up on a series of television screens.

Biden said that if any of his appointees treat a colleague with disrespect, he will fire them “on the spot.” He said that mindset had been missing in President Donald Trump’s White House.

The new president also told the group that “we have such an awful lot to do” and said that containing the pandemic and administering Covid-19 vaccines will be the “most consequential logistical thing that’s ever been done in the United States.”

He said he’s “going to make mistakes” but promised during their swearing-in that he will ”acknowledge them” when he does.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Watch: Campervan swamped by sea of foam as huge storm surge hits West Coast beach resort
2
'Thank God for this travel bubble' - High emotion as first quarantine-free flight arrives from Rarotonga
3
'Baller on a budget' banned from promoting Lion's Share pyramid schemes
4
Cheap campervans are back — Major NZ rental company reduces prices through March
5
Auckland Airport welcomes quarantine free international travellers for the first time in nearly 10 months
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Proud Boys organiser arrested in Florida for riot at US Capitol
01:13

Young poet captures global attention, praise with moving words at Biden inauguration
00:49

Just hours into his presidency, Biden begins signing orders to undo Trump policies

OECD confirms New Zealand-born Trump confidant Chris Liddell has bowed out of race for top job