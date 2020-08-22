TODAY |

Joe Biden 'prepared to do whatever it takes' to keep US safe amid pandemic

Source:  Associated Press

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would do whatever was needed to keep the US safe amid the coronavirus pandemic even if that meant shutting down the country.

The US democratic presidential nominee said he would shut down the US if it was recommended by scientists.

Biden made the comment in an interview with ABC. The interview airs Monday night, but clips were provided on Saturday.

Biden says, “I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.” He adds that if scientists recommended shutting down the country, “I would shut it down.”

President Donald Trump is encouraging schools to reopen and people to get back to work. The US has had more than 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 175,000 deaths.

