Joe Biden 'prepared to do whatever it takes' to keep US safe amid pandemic

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would do whatever was needed to keep the US safe amid the coronavirus pandemic even if that meant shutting down the country.

Biden made the comment in an interview with ABC. The interview airs Monday night, but clips were provided on Saturday.

Biden says, “I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.” He adds that if scientists recommended shutting down the country, “I would shut it down.”