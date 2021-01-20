Joe Biden poised to become new US President as Trump's term ends

Joe Biden is poised to become President of the United States of America tomorrow morning NZT after his election win in November ensured Donald Trump leaves office after one term.

Biden arrived in Washington today, ahead of schedule after a change in security risk and honoured the 400,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19 at the Lincoln Memorial.

"To heal, we must remember. it's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation. That's why we're here today," Biden said today.

Tomorrow at 6.00am NZT he'll be sworn in as the world's most powerful man, protected by 25,000 National Guardsmen to prevent a repeat of the Capitol riots.

Amid a fear of an attack from the inside, 12 National Guard soldiers have been removed from duty, the details of why have not been disclosed.

Army General, Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau says it's partly precautionary.

"I'm not concerned, as a large part of our organisation - if you look at 25,0000, we've had 12 identified and some of those, they're just looking into," he says.

As Biden mourns for his country's coronavirus dead, the outgoing president tried to claim a victory, of sorts.

"I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars," Trump declared in his farewell remarks.

He did not mention Biden specifically in his farewell address and will not attend the inauguration.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word," Trump said.

Trump's Vice President, Mike Pence will not attend Trump's farewell, but instead the swearing in of his successor, Kamala Harris.

"My abiding prayer is that we emerge from this ordeal with a new wisdom to cherish simple moments, to imagine new possibilities and to open our hearts just a little bit more to one another," Harris said at today's memorial.