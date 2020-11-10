TODAY |

Joe Biden moving early to tackle pandemic, urges Americans to wear face masks

Source:  Associated Press

America's President-Elect Joe Biden is imploring Americans to “wear a mask” to help fight the spread of the coronavirus — “no matter who you voted for”.

He says, "We are Americans, and our country is under threat.”

The Democrat said today the act could slow the death toll in the Covid-19 pandemic, which he noted could climb by 200,000 more before a vaccine is widely available.

Biden said, “Please, I implore you, wear a mask.”

He noted masks could save the lives of older people, children and teachers and added: “It could even save your own life.”

Biden notes that he doesn’t take office until January 20 (January 21 NZT) but is assuming a public leadership role in the fight against the pandemic ahead of being sworn in.

He said work by his transition team of getting the Covid-19 pandemic under control begins "today".

Speaking to reporters following a briefing with health experts on the pandemic, Biden hailed the "positive news" of progress made on a successful vaccine.  

But he warned the nation still faces a "dark winter" from Covid as the vaccine won't be available on a wide scale for months.

The president-elect said there is a need for "bold action" and he plans to get to work on that.

