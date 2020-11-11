Joe Biden labels Donald Trump's refusal to concede election as 'an embarrassment'

US President-elect Joe Biden has slammed Donald Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election as "an embarrassment".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Biden this morning told reporters, "I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly".

"I think it will not help the president's legacy ... I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that the United States democratic institutions are viewed once again as strong and enduring."

Biden said he looks forward to speaking with Trump, though.

"Access to classified information is useful," he said. "But I'm not in a position to make any decisions on those issues anyway.

"As I said, one president at a time and he will be president until January 20th.

"It would be nice to have it but it's not critical, so we're just going to proceed the way we have. We're going to do exactly what we'd be doing if he had conceded and said we've won, which we have, and so there's nothing really changing."