Joe Biden labels Donald Trump's refusal to concede election as 'an embarrassment'

Source:  1 NEWS

US President-elect Joe Biden has slammed Donald Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election as "an embarrassment".

The US President-elect says Trump isn't helping his legacy. Source: Associated Press

Biden this morning told reporters, "I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly".

"I think it will not help the president's legacy ... I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that the United States democratic institutions are viewed once again as strong and enduring."

Biden said he looks forward to speaking with Trump, though.

"Access to classified information is useful," he said. "But I'm not in a position to make any decisions on those issues anyway.

"As I said, one president at a time and he will be president until January 20th.

"It would be nice to have it but it's not critical, so we're just going to proceed the way we have. We're going to do exactly what we'd be doing if he had conceded and said we've won, which we have, and so there's nothing really changing."

Biden said he doesn't see a need for legal action and that so far there was no evidence to support any of Trump's assertions about the "stolen" election.

