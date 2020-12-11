TODAY |

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time magazine's Person of the Year

Source:  Associated Press

Time magazine has named US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its "Person of the Year."

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were named Time magazine's "Person of the Year." Source: Supplied

Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal says Biden and Harris won the honor for "changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world."

Felsenthal notes, "Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President."

Time's other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice.

Also today, Time named the Korean boy band BTS its Entertainer of the Year and named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James its Athlete of the Year.

World
North America
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:59
Fair Go: Why is there so much air in a bag of potato chips?
2
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
3
A cyclone for Christmas? Tropical low likely to develop in coming weeks, but path remains unclear, NIWA says
4
Christchurch terrorist's racist views traced to when he was 12
5
Queensland will open its border to New Zealand tomorrow
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Australia terminates University of Queensland Covid-19 vaccine trial

00:51

Watch: Israel Adesanya moved to tears as he receives Jiu-Jitsu belt
00:17

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19
00:22

US records highest daily total of Covid-19 deaths anywhere in the world during pandemic