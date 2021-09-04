Joe Biden to host Scott Morrison at White House

US President Joe Biden is set to host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for a four-way meeting later this month to strategise about Covid-19, climate change and other issues.

US President Joe Biden. Source: Associated Press

Spokesperson Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will travel to Washington to meet with Biden at the White House on September 24.

Biden had hosted a virtual meeting of the group, referred to as the “Quad,” in March.

Psaki said the meeting shows the administration's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region as the US aims to counter a rising China. As part of that commitment, Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited Singapore and Vietnam.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: Getty