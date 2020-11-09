TODAY |

Joe Biden heads to first church service since presidential election win

Source:  1 NEWS

Joe Biden began his first full day as president-elect the same way he does nearly every Sunday (Monday NZT), heading to church near his home.

The new president-elect arrived with members of his family.

Biden entered St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, shortly after the start of 10.30am Mass. He typically arrives a bit late and leaves a few minutes early so the presence of Secret Service agents doesn’t bother other attendees.

1 NEWS US correspondent Anna Burns-Francis gives her analysis from Washington DC.

It felt like any other Sunday, except for a huge swarm of media camped near the church entrance — having anticipated Biden’s arrival.

Biden entered with his daughter, Ashley, and his grandson, Hunter, the son of the president-elect’s late son, Beau, a former Delaware attorney general.

Biden has no other public events on his schedule but is expected to swiftly move to begin appointing key members of his team for the transition to the White House, including a chief of staff.

