Joe Biden ‘fine’ after slipping multiple times climbing stairs to Air Force One

Source:  1 NEWS

US President Joe Biden is “fine” after slipping multiple times while climbing up the stairs to Air Force One, according to the White House.

Biden slipped several times, dusted off his knee, then gave a salute before entering the cabin. Source: Reuters

A new video showed the 78-year-old tripping twice then falling as he ran up the stairs to the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. 

He appeared uninjured, dusted off his knee, and continued up the stairs at a slower pace. Biden then gave a salute before entering the cabin. 

White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said he wasn’t injured. 

“I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him,” she tweeted. 

“Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

Biden suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot in November last year while playing with one of his dogs.

