Joe Biden cracks a funny at Donald Trump's expense - 'Oh God I miss him'

Source:  AAP

President Joe Biden says it's his "expectation" that he'll run for reelection in 2024.

The US President was asked why he hadn’t set up a reelection campaign yet, unlike Donald Trump, who had done so by this stage in his presidency. Source: Associated Press

Biden is 78 and already the oldest president to hold office. He would be 82 at the start of a second term.

Biden was asked at the first news conference of his presidency whether he thought he could face a rematch against Donald Trump.

Biden scoffed at the question. "Oh, I don't even think about it," Biden said. "I have no idea."

Unlike Trump, he had yet to set up a reelection campaign.

"My predecessor needed to. My predecessor. Oh, God, I miss him. The answer is yes, my plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation."

Biden also called Republican-led efforts to restrict voting rights "despicable" and "un-American."

He also said the filibuster has "been abused from the time it came into being."

