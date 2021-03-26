Joe Biden cracks a funny at Donald Trump's expense - 'Oh God I miss him'

President Joe Biden says it's his "expectation" that he'll run for reelection in 2024.

Biden is 78 and already the oldest president to hold office. He would be 82 at the start of a second term.

Biden was asked at the first news conference of his presidency whether he thought he could face a rematch against Donald Trump.

Biden scoffed at the question. "Oh, I don't even think about it," Biden said. "I have no idea."

Unlike Trump, he had yet to set up a reelection campaign.

"My predecessor needed to. My predecessor. Oh, God, I miss him. The answer is yes, my plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation."

Biden also called Republican-led efforts to restrict voting rights "despicable" and "un-American."