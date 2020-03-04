TODAY |

Joe Biden confuses his wife for his sister during Super Tuesday speech

A jubilant Joe Biden scored key Super Tuesday victories in Minnesota and across the South, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days.

‘Oh no, they switched on me,” the US presidential hopeful said after mucking up introductions at the start of his speech. Source: Associated Press

"They don't call it Super Tuesday for nothing, " Biden declared to a rally in Los Angeles.

Biden also took Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia, a strong start as 14 states went to the polls across the nation.

There was an embarrassing moment for the 77-year-old in amongst all the success.

He started his speech in Los Angeles by introducing his wife as his sister.

“By the way this is my little sister Valerie... and I'm Jill's husband,” he said as he grabbed his sister behind him.

“Oh no. They switched on me. This is my wife, this is my sister, they switched on me.”

Still, voting was ongoing in the two top prizes, Texas and California — meaning the night's biggest winner remained unclear.

Bernie Sanders countered with wins in his home state of Vermont and in Colorado, as the race began to shift west, where some polls were starting to close.

The victories in heavily African American states complemented the former vice president's resounding win in last weekend's South Carolina primary. Virginia was especially key because Sanders, a Vermont senator, and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

A once-jumbled race arrived at the most pivotal night of the primary as an increasingly well-defined battle between leftist Democrats who back the likes of Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and centrists preferring Biden. A wild card had been Bloomberg, who skipped the primary's first four states but poured more than $500 million of his personal fortune into TV advertising in Super Tuesday states.

