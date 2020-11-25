Joe Biden confirmed as US President after clearing 270 vote mark in electoral college

Joe Biden has cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalise his presidential victory with California's 55 votes.

A member of Iowa's Electoral College signs the Certificate of Vote of Electors for the State of Iowa. Source: Associated Press

The voting milestone came today when California electors affirmed Biden's massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation's largest state.

The Electoral College took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump's refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.

It comes as presidential electors in key battleground states cast the votes today that affirmed Biden as the nation's next president.

Joe Biden. Source: Associated Press

Heightened security was in place in some states as electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the six battleground states that Biden won and Trump contested — gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes today in low-key proceedings. Nevada's electors met via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today was the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. Electors were casting paper ballots in gatherings that were taking place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with masks, social distancing and other virus precautions the order of the day.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

When all the votes are in, Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. It takes 270 to be elected.

In the popular vote count, Biden topped Trump by more than 7 million votes nationwide.

"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed," Biden said in remarks prepared for an evening speech.

"We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal."

Biden renewed his campaign promise to be a president for all Americans, whether they voted for him or not, and said the country has hard work ahead on the virus and economy.

Former Maryland state Senator Gloria Lawlah, in a state Biden won easily, said the votes for the Democratic ticket were "a repudiation of hate, a repudiation of divisiveness".

But not everyone was ready to say the election was over, even with the casting of electoral votes. Trump has refused to concede and continues to make unsupported allegations of fraud.

Electors almost always vote for the state winner anyway because they generally are devoted to their political parties. There was no reason to expect any defections this year.

The Electoral College was the product of compromise during the drafting of the Constitution between those who favored electing the president by popular vote and those who opposed giving the people the power to directly choose their leader.

Each state gets a number of electors equal to its total number of seats in Congress: two senators plus however many members the state has in the House of Representatives. Washington, D.C., has three votes, under a constitutional amendment that was ratified in 1961.

With the exception of Maine and Nebraska, states award all their Electoral College votes to the winner of the popular vote in their state.