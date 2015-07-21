 

Jimmy Barnes, Alf Stewart and shark-punching surfer Mick Fanning honoured

Jimmy Barnes, the actor who played Alf Stewart, and shark-punching surfer Mick Fanning have been honoured with Order of Australia awards.

The awards were announced today as the country celebrates Australia Day.

Jimmy Barnes was made an Officer in the order for "distinguished service to the performing arts as a musician, singer and songwriter, and through support for not-for-profit organisations, particularly to children with a disability".

Barnes is known widely both in Australia and New Zealand for songs like Working Class Man, Lay Down Your Guns and River Deep Mountain High.

Fanning's cousin, Mark Osborne, with the latest on how the surfer is dealing with the shocking attack.
Surfer Mick Fanning was also made an Officer for "distinguished service to surfing as a professional competitor at the national and international level, and as a supporter of a range of charitable foundations".

Fanning was notably attacked by a great white shark during the J-Bay Open in South Africa in 2015, fighting it off by punching it, and he has since returned to the waves.

Ray Meagher, best known for his role as Alf Stewart on the Home and Away soap opera, was awarded the order's Medal "service to the performing arts as an actor".

Meagher has most recently been performing in the musical show Priscilla Queen of the Desert, including performances both in Australia and New Zealand.

The Home and Away legend tells Seven Sharp he never imagined the show's pilot episode would mean playing Alf for so many years.
