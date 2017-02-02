 

'Jews don't expel Jews!' - Violent clashes as Israeli forces move Jewish residents from the West Bank

Israeli forces uprooted this West Bank outpost, removing residents and hundreds of their supporters in sometimes violent clashes as they dismantled a community that has become a symbol of Jewish settler defiance.

Hundreds of people had to be carried out of their homes by force ahead of the demolition of their make-shift homes.
The evacuation, which followed years of legal battles, came amid a flurry of bold new settlement moves by Israel's government, which has been buoyed by the election of President Donald Trump.

Thousands of police officers carried out the removal, squaring off against hundreds of protesters, many of them young religious activists who flocked to the wind-swept hilltop to show their solidarity with residents.

Planting themselves inside trailer homes and the community's synagogue, the protesters defied police, who carried some away.

Protesters chained themselves to heavy objects or linked arms to form a wall against police, chanting "Jews don't expel Jews!"

Dozens of residents reluctantly left their homes without resistance, young children in tow.

With some 250 residents, Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without formal permission but generally with tacit support from the Israeli government.

It was the scene of violent clashes between settlers and security forces during a partial demolition exactly 11 years ago, on February 1, 2006.

Those homes were found to be built on private Palestinian land.

Israel's Supreme Court later ruled in 2014 that the entire outpost was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished, setting February 8 as the final deadline after repeated delays.

In an apparent attempt to temper settler anger over the evacuation, Israel approved thousands of new settler homes a day before the outpost's removal, signaling a ramping up of settlement construction under President Trump, who has indicated he will be more accepting of Israeli settlement policies.

The settler movement is a potent political force in Israel, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government is dominated by settlers and their allies.

