Jetstar to cut more flights in Australia amid pay fight

Source:  AAP

Jetstar in Australia is cutting 10 per cent of its domestic flights in January as the budget airline continues to fight with two unions over pay and conditions.

Jetstar airplane. Source: Fair Go

Ground crew represented by the Transport Workers Union and the Australian Federation of Air Pilots started industrial action on Friday and continued over the weekend.

Today, Jetstar announced it is proactively adjusting its January flight schedule to give passengers as much notice as possible, with the prospect of continued industrial action.

It comes as Jetstar ground staff walked off the job at different times last Friday in Sydney, at Melbourne's Tullamarine and Avalon airports and in Brisbane, Cairns and Adelaide.

The strike - less than two weeks out from Christmas - comes after the budget airline rejected workers' demands for pay increases, minimum hours on the job and safety improvements.

"Jetstar won't listen when these workers say to them that they simply can't survive on 20 hours of work a week," Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine said last week.

The union claims Jetstar makes NZ$4.2 billion in revenue, while workers are forced onto insecure low-paid work.

Negotiations broke down after the company rejected demands including for more rest breaks, a guaranteed 12-hour break between shifts and a guaranteed 30 hours a week.

The company says any customers travelling from December 16 to December 20 can request a full refund prior to flying.

