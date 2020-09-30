Jet pack-wearing paramedics could be way of the future in north England

Jet packs could be the way of the future for the ambulance service in north England.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Flying paramedics would be able to get to patients trapped on the mountains in just 90 seconds, rather than attempting the long journey by foot.

The BBC reports that the first test flight was carried out in the Lake District.

Andy Mawson, director of operations at GNAAS, came up with the idea.

"We could see the need," he told the BBC.

"What we didn't know for sure is how this would work in practice. Well we've seen it now and it is, quite honestly, awesome."