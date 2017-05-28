 

Jet owned by Elvis sells for over $600k after sitting 35 years on a runway

Source:

Associated Press

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 35 years.

The private jet once owned by Elvis Presley, on a runway in New Mexico.

The private jet once owned by Elvis Presley, on a runway in New Mexico.

Source: Associated Press

The plane sold for $615,000 yesterday at an Agoura Hills, California, event featuring celebrity memorabilia, GWS Auctions Inc. said.

The buyer was not disclosed in the sold note posted on the firm's website, and auctioneer Brigitte Kruse said she could not immediate release information about the buyer or the buyer's plans for the plane.

The auction house says Elvis designed the interior that has gold-tone woodwork, red velvet seats and red shag carpet.

But the red 1962 Lockheed Jetstar has no engine and needs a restoration of its cockpit.

The 1962 red Lockheed JetStar was owned by Elvis and his father, Vernon Presley, Liveauctioneers.com says.

The interior was designed by Elvis Presley, with gold-tone, woodwork, inlay and red velvet seats and red shag carpet.

The interior was designed by Elvis Presley, with gold-tone, woodwork, inlay and red velvet seats and red shag carpet.

Source: Associated Press

It has been privately owned for 35 years and sitting on a tarmac in Roswell, New Mexico.

Photos of the plane show the exterior in need of restoration and seats of the cockpit torn.

A previous owner of the private jet disputed the auction house's claim the king of rock 'n' roll designed its red velvet interior.

Roy McKay told KOB-TV in Albuquerque on Tuesday he designed the interior himself. McKay said that when he purchased the red 1962 Lockheed Jetstar, it had a two-toned grey interior and "kind of looked like a casket."

But then-GWS spokesman Carl Carter told The Associated Press the auction house is confident Elvis designed the interior, which photos show has red velvet seats and red shag carpet.

Federal Aviation Administration records show no interior changes were ever made to the jet, Carter said.

Elvis was 42 when he died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis.

