Jet crashes in Mexico

Associated Press
Passengers and officials say a strong burst of wind hit an Aeromexico jetliner on takeoff, moments before it crashed, leaving those aboard with mere minutes to evacuate the burning plane.

In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers and rescue workers carry an injured person on a stretcher, right, as airline workers, left, walk away from the site where an Aeromexico airliner crashed in a field near the airport in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames.
Source: Associated Press

The plane tried to take off from Durango city in a severe storm on Tuesday (local time), but smacked down on its belly in a nearby field. With the engines torn off, it began to burn.

"It was really, really ugly," said Lorenzo Nunez, a passenger from Chicago who fled the plane with his two sons and wife. "It burned in a question of seconds," he told reporters, snapping his fingers for emphasis.

Survivors said the Embraer 190 plane burst into flames right after it hit the ground.

"We felt the flames coming quickly ... there was a lot of smoke," Jaquelin Flores told the newspaper El Sol.

Romulo Campuzano, head of a political party in Durango state who was on the plane, told Foro TV that both wings were on fire as he bolted from the aircraft.

Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro said a gust of wind hit flight AM2431, which was heading to Mexico City just as it was lifting off the tarmac, forcing the pilot to abort takeoff.

Passengers said they heard a loud noise as the plane's left wing banged to the ground, and both engines tore loose. The plane stayed upright, though, and the escape slides activated.

All 99 passengers and four crewmembers made it off the plane, but the pilot was severely injured.

About 49 people were hospitalized with injuries. Some people had burns on a quarter of their bodies, said Durango state Health Ministry spokesman Fernando Ros.

Aispuro said all were expected to live.

An Illinois priest was on the plane. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago said the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez suffered some injuries, but was alert and resting.

Aispuro said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash. Mechanical failure and human error could be factors, but certainly the weather wasn't favorable. Strong wind and heavy rain with marble-sized hail lashed Durango city, even damaging hangars at the airport.

"The most important thing in the seriousness that is an accident of this nature is that there were no deaths — that's what is most encouraging for us," Aispuro said at a news conference.

After the accident, several passengers walked away from the plane before first responders arrived. Some sought medical help, while others rushed home to loved ones. Officials spent much of the afternoon tracking down survivors to ensure that everyone was accounted for.

Aeromexico Chief Executive Officer Andres Conesa described the day as "very difficult" and credited the timely reaction of crew and passengers for the lack of fatalities.

Conesa said the passengers included 88 adults, nine children and two babies and the crew consisted of two flight attendants and two pilots.

He said the jetliner had been sent for maintenance in February and the crew was well-rested, having started their work day in Durango.

Firefighters struggling to contain destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted today and drove through a rural area near a national forest.

About 60 homes in an old ranching and farming area near Covelo, north of San Francisco, were ordered evacuated as the blaze erupted late in the afternoon.

Gusty winds quickly drove it through about a square mile of brush and grasslands, oak, pine and timber near Mendocino National Forest, Mendocino County Undersheriff Matthew Kendall said.

"We're advised that the fire was threatening structures," he said.

However, there were no immediate reports of homes being burned.

Firefighting aircraft were called in but it was unclear when they might arrive because many already were engaged in other fires, Kendall said.

Some 64 kilometres to the south, twin fires straddling Mendocino and Lake counties have destroyed at least seven homes and threatened an estimated 12,000 more, fire officials said.

Jessyca Lytle fled a fast-moving Northern California wildfire in 2015 that spared her property but destroyed her mother's memorabilia-filled home in rural and rugged Lake County.

Less than three years later, Lytle found herself listening to scanner traffic Tuesday and fire-proofing her mother's new home as another wildfire advanced.

"Honestly, what I'm thinking right now is I just want this to end," Lytle said, adding that she was "exhausted in every way possible — physically, emotionally, all of that."

Derek Hawthorne, a firefighter and spokesman for the fire crews, said the hot weather was not ideal but the wind was on their side where he was in the city of Upper Lake.

"It's blowing into the fire, and it's kind of blowing it back on itself," he said.

To the east in Sutter County, a fire that erupted today had torched about four square kilometres of grassland but no homes were evacuated, state fire spokesman Scott McLean said.

Elsewhere, the Carr Fire had burned 965 homes and killed six people in and around Redding. Another 413 outbuildings were also destroyed, and the blaze is now the seventh most destructive wildfire in California history, fire officials said.

The fire has burned more than 457 square kilometres and is 30 per cent contained.

Two major fires could now combine as one.
Man tells NSW court he didn't plan on killing wife but when she 'kicked him in the teeth' it set him off

A Sydney man accused of murdering his wife told a forensic psychiatrist he hadn't "planned to kill her" but when they were arguing about her alleged affair and she kicked him in the teeth, it set him "off", a jury has heard.

Warren Francis Rogers, 70, has pled not guilty to the murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his wife of four decades, Anne Rogers, in their Milperra home in September 2016.

In the NSW Supreme Court today, crown prosecutor Nanette Williams called forensic psychiatrist Dr Adam Martin to give evidence about his interview with Rogers in custody in August 2017.

Dr Martin said Rogers told him he had confronted Ms Rogers about her affair with childhood friend Jeff Langham, saying: "How can you do this? You've broken my heart, wrecked our marriage" and a fight broke out, during which she was smothered.

Rogers said his wife kicked him twice in the shoulder and head and one of his teeth broke.

"The kick to the head was what set me off," he is said to have told the psychiatrist.

Dr Martin said Rogers "denied having planned to kill her and said that he planned to plead guilty to manslaughter because it wasn't premeditated".

Defence barrister Richard Pontello has asked the jury to consider the defence of substantial impairment by abnormality of mind, as Rogers became "very depressed" after learning of the extramarital relationship.

Dr Martin said there was "not much objective evidence to demonstrate that he was significantly impaired by a mental health condition up until the alleged offending".

"My view is that the actions were deliberate and purposeful," Dr Martin said.

"I don't think there's much evidence to say that he completely lost control."

The trial continues before Justice Julia Lonergan.

Source: istock.com
