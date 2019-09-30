Jeremy Clarkson blasts 'spoilt brat' climate change activist Greta Thunberg in opinion piece

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has written a scathing opinion piece on young climate change advocate Greta Thunberg, calling her "a spoilt brat".

The 59-year-old's article for The Sun took aim at 16-year-old Ms Thunberg over her recent speech to the UN at the climate summit.

"I'm sorry Ms Thunberg, but if you're going to lay into my generation, you must accept it when I lay into you and yours," Clarkson wrote.

"We gave you mobile phones and laptops and the internet. We created the social media you use every day and we run the banks that pay for it all.

"So how dare you stand there and lecture us, you spoilt brat."

He went on to write that many of the people she was critical of on climate change are trying to remedy the situation.

"Many thousands of people who you had the temerity to blame this week are trying to do exactly what you want.

"So be a good girl, shut up and let them get on with it."

Today at her post-Cabinet address Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised Thunberg's climate stance.