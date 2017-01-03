 

Jennifer Lopez and Drake ignite dating rumours after spending New Year's Eve together

Jennifer Lopez saw in the New Year with Drake at his show in Las Vegas.

Dating rumours started after Jennifer Lopez and Drake shared this cosy picture to social media last week.

Source: Instagram: Jlo

The On The Floor hitmaker and the One Dance rapper have added further fuel to the fire that they are dating by attending the concert together on New Years Eve and having dinner with friends beforehand.

A source told Us Weekly: "Jennifer watched and had the best time at Drake's show.

"The pair had dinner first at Hakkasan Restaurant with a large group."

It comes after the pair, who have yet to publicly confirm they are dating, didn't hide their love as they enjoyed each other's company at Winter Wonderland Prom in Las Vegas, on Friday.

In a series of short video clips uploaded to social media, Jennifer was seen dancing intimately with the 30-year-old hip-hop star whilst another video shows them locking lips.

Later in the evening, the couple were also named Prom King and Queen.

Meanwhile, sources previously claimed that Jennifer was "very smitten" with the Hotline Bling musician.

They shared: "Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year.

She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.

"They do work on music together [but are] clearly enjoying each other on another level too. Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten."

However, while the Latin beauty is "having fun" with Drake, she could still reconcile with her ex-boyfriend Casper Smart.

Other sources say the 47-year-old singer is enjoying her time with her new beau, she hasn't ruled out the idea of rekindling her romance with the actor.

"She's having fun," the source said.

"I think she and Casper will get back together. He's a great guy and she's knows it. They just need a break right now."

