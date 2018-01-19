Jellyfish freeze solid in Baltic sea, drawing interested locals

Source:Associated Press
A large number of jellyfish pushed to the Baltic sea shores as a result of storm, were immediately frozen due to cold weather in Kaliningrad region of Russia.
The region is currently experiencing unusually low temperatures and heavy snowfall.
According to zoologists, it is not unusual for jellyfish which end up out of water to freeze in low temperatures, as their body is mostly made of water.
Local residents expressed a lot of interest in the phenomenon which they had never seen before and took pictures to share on social networks.
